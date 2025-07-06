Ludhiana based doctor booked over false medico-legal report

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against city-based doctor Jasbir Singh Kathuria for allegedly exaggerating the nature of injuries in a medico-legal case. The FIR was registered after a medical board’s investigation revealed that the doctor falsely declared the injuries of an assault victim as “serious,” violating official procedures. Authorities have stated that more such cases will be closely reviewed to ensure accuracy and compliance with court directives. (HT Photo)

According to police, the complaint was filed by the Ludhiana civil surgeon, following which an FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 195 (offence of giving or fabricating false evidence with the intent to procure the conviction of someone), and 197 (offence of issuing or signing a false certificate) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case has drawn attention to lapses in medico-legal documentation and raised questions about the role of doctors in criminal investigations. Authorities have stated that more such cases will be closely reviewed to ensure accuracy and compliance with court directives.

The incident dates back to April 11, 2024, when four men were booked in an attempt to murder case for allegedly attacking Daljit Singh, a resident of Pink Park on Barewal Road. A woman named Palwinder Kaur later filed a complaint to the civil surgeon, alleging discrepancies in the medical reporting of the victim’s injuries.

Subsequently, a five-member medical board was formed by then civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh. The board found that Dr Kathuria had not issued the medico-legal report (MLR) via the MEDLEAPR software, which is mandatory under Punjab and Haryana high court guidelines. Instead, he issued a handwritten document (rukka) to the police stating that the injuries were serious—without detailing the type of injury, its duration, or the weapon used.

When questioned, Dr Kathuria reportedly said that during his internship, he had been orally instructed that any injury on a vital body part is to be considered serious. He also claimed that police did not specifically request a formal MLR.

The medical board, however, concluded that the injuries were not of a serious or dangerous nature and were intentionally misrepresented. Following this, the civil surgeon filed a recommendation with the police commissioner, leading to the registration of the FIR.

ASI Umesh Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. “As of now, the doctor has not been arrested. Further action will be taken based on evidence,” he stated.