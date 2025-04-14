Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Bihar resident arrested with three illegal pistols, 25 bullets

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 14, 2025 05:02 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Manish Kumar, alias Shankar, 25, of Bihar’s Jhanjhalpur, who is living here in a rented accommodation in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Giaspura

The special cell of police commissionerate Ludhiana arrested a Bihar resident for possessing illegal weapons following a tip-off. Cops recovered three country-made illegal pistols, six magazines and 25 bullets from his possession.

The country-made pistols were seized following a tip-off. (HT Photo)
The country-made pistols were seized following a tip-off. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Manish Kumar, alias Shankar, 25, of Bihar’s Jhanjhalpur, who is living here in a rented accommodation in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Giaspura.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Investigation Amandeep Singh Brar stated that a team from special cell arrested the accused near Eastman Chowk following a tip-off. The accused was crossing from the area. The police stopped him for checking. When frisked the police recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from his possession.

“During questioning the accused stated that he smuggled the weapons from Madhya Pradesh. It is suspected that the accused smuggled the weapons to sell it among the gangs active in Punjab,”said the ADCP.

“The accused has no past criminal record. However, an FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act has been lodged against him at Sahnewal Police station. The accused was produced before the court on Sunday. The court remanded the accused three days in police custody for questioning,”he added.

Further the ADCP added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning. The police are also trying to trace the accused who supplied the illegal weapons to the accused.

