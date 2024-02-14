Ludhiana: BJP leader booked for installing fake number plate on vehicle

Police have booked city Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sukhwinder Singh Bindra for allegedly installing fake number plate on a gypsy which he was using as his escort vehicle. BJP leader Sukhwinder Singh Bindra had also installed a beacon on the vehicle without permission. (Getty image)

Bindra had also installed a beacon on the vehicle without permission.

According to the police, the department has not provided any escort vehicle to Bindra and he was using his private vehicle to flaunt.

Bindra was earlier a youth congress leader. He was chairman of Punjab Development Board earlier during the Congress regime. In February 2022, Bindra had joined BJP in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat after leaving Congress.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the police received a complaint that Bindra had installed a fake number plate on his gypsy and he has been using beacon illegally on his vehicle. The police initiated an investigation and lodged an FIR at Dugri police station.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of ASI Baldev Singh. The complainant said that Bindra has established his office in F-Block in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar at Pakhowal road.

An FIR under sections 465 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) has been lodged against the accused. No arrest has been made so far in the case.