Ludhiana: BJP leader submits complaint against overcharging at parking lots

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bikram Singh Sidhu submitted a complaint with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the civic body’s Zone-D office on Thursday regarding hike in parking fees in the city and overcharging at parking lots by the contractor.

He stated in the complaint that the contractor’s staff is even charging parking fee from people keeping their vehicles on roads outside the lot, which is against norms.

He also alleged that the parking contractor has failed to fulfil conditions set by MC, including issuance of receipts through e-ticketing machines and fixed uniform for staff.

“AAP leaders and MLAs have been sheltering the parking contractor, who has been openly fleecing the public. Further introduction of bi-hourly parking by MC is putting additional burden on the public,” said Sidhu, adding that he will move court if MC fails to roll back the hiked fee and no action is taken against the contractor for violations.

Meanwhile, the parking contractor denied the allegations and said parking fee is being charged as per rates prescribed my MC. Aggarwal was not available for comments.