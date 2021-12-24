Ludhiana blast: Anti-national forces trying to spread anarchy in state, says Channi

Ludhiana/Chandigarh/New Delhi: Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said as the assembly polls are drawing near, some anti-national forces are trying to spread anarchy in the state.

Channi said this after a bomb blast in the Ludhiana district courts complex left one person dead and five injured. The CM also expressed apprehension that the person who died in the blast might be operating the bomb.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, the CM said: “As elections are nearing, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and people should also be alert.” Channi said earlier sacrilege attempts were made but they did not succeed. Now, this blast has been carried out, the CM said.

The CM, at a public meeting in Mullanpura Dakha, sought to draw a parallel between the registration of an FIR against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and the blast that rocked Ludhiana as well as the recent alleged sacrilege bids.

He questioned as to why such a horrendous incident took place only after Majithia was cornered by the law.

Capt asks govt to come out of denial mode

Reiterating his concerns over the challenges to the state’s peace, security and law and order from across the border, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh condemned the blast in Ludhiana court complex.

Hoping that Punjab Police and other security agencies will closely coordinate with each other in investigating the blast, the former chief minister regretted the diversionary tactics by the Punjab government, particularly chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

“It is not only unfortunate, but highly irresponsible on part of the chief minister to jump to the conclusions by trying to construct a link between the blasts, the sacrilege incidents and the FIR against an Akali leader without any investigations,” Amarinder said, while observing that the CM must speak with facts and not with political rhetoric, lest it bails out the real culprits and perpetrators.

Blast a ‘planned conspiracy’: Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the Ludhiana court blast and termed it a “planned conspiracy” to create a law and order problem in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said: “It also calls for eternal vigilance coupled with a strong commitment to Guru Gobind Singh ji’s message which signifies unity in diversity in face of adversity that Punjab is facing in form of sacrileges and bomb blasts.”

CM cannot be seen to be floundering: Jakhar

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said that people of Punjab can see through the evil designs behind the bomb blast in Ludhiana coming at the heels of recent attempts at desecration, but at the same time they need to be assured of the commitment and ability of the government to maintain peace and harmony in the state. “The chief minister cannot be seen to be floundering on this account,” he said.

Rahul calls for strict action against guilty

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the blast at the district court complex in Ludhiana and called for strict action against those guilty.

“The blast in Ludhiana is extremely condemnable. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and prayers of quick recovery for the injured. Strict action must be taken at the earliest against those guilty,” he said on Twitter.

A conspiracy ahead of Punjab polls: AAP

The AAP said the blast in the Ludhiana district court complex was an “unfortunate” incident and demanded that those behind the explosion and recent attempts of sacrilege in Punjab be put behind bars “at the earliest”.

It claimed that the blast in the Ludhiana and the two consecutive attempts to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a gurdwara in Kapurthala indicate that “some people” want to disturb the peace in Punjab under a conspiracy “in view of the state Assembly polls” due to be held early next year.

Disturbing and unfortunate incident: Guv

Expressing deep anguish over the loss of life of two civilians in the blast that rocked the court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit termed it a very disturbing and unfortunate incident. Condemning the “terrible act of violence”, the governor he called upon people to maintain calm.

CJI terms it ‘worrisome trend’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana expressed deep shock over the blast inside the Ludhiana district courts complex saying such incidents in quick succession across the country is a “worrisome” trend. He hoped that law-enforcing agencies will pay necessary attention to ensure protection for the court complexes and all the stake holders.

Bar Council demands formation of SIT

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH), the apex statutory body of lawyers in two states, has written to the Punjab director general of police (DGP) seeking constitution of a special investigation team to probe a blast reported in Ludhiana court complex.

A deep-rooted conspiracy: Dullo

“The bomb blast is a deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab, coming as it does after recovery of tiffin bombs and hand grenades and desecration incidents. A deep and thorough probe is required to expose the forces behind these ominous incidents,” said Congress veteran leader and Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo.

Ex-DGP Saini cautions govt

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini cautioned the state government for taking urgent steps to ensure peace in the state. “The peace which was earned after sacrifice of 1,768 police personnel appeared to be in threat with today’s incidence. I have already cautioned the state government against emboldening anti-state elements to get the political mileage,” said Saini.

(With agency inputs)