Ludhiana boy Naman shines as table tennis tourney ends

The second UTT Punjab State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament came to an end on Sunday at the new Table Tennis Hall near Rakh Bagh, with emerging and seasoned players alike delivering top-tier performances across multiple age categories. A players in action during the final day of Punjab State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

In the Girls Under-13 category, Innaya from Amritsar displayed exceptional grit and focus. After losing the first two sets to Amani in the finals, she made a stunning comeback to win 5-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9, clinching the title in dramatic fashion.

The Boys Under-13 final was an all-Amritsar affair, where Trijal Vohra overcame Satvik Sharma in a thrilling four-set match (11-8, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9) after powering past their opponents in the semi-finals.

In the men’s singles category, Ludhiana’s Naman Mehra stole the spotlight by defeating Mohali’s Harkunwar Singh in a convincing 4-set final (11-8, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9). Naman had earlier outclassed Sankalp from Jalandhar in the semi-finals, while Harkunwar got past Advik Puri from Amritsar in a five-set battle.

In the Girls Under-11 division, Innaya continued her winning streak by beating Amani again in the finals 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-6, after both had cleared their semi-final matches with confidence.

Satvik Sharma from Amritsar ruled the Boys Under-11 category, defeating Rudra from Ludhiana in the finals 11-5, 11-2, 11-5. Both had sailed through their semi-final rounds with strong performances.

In the veterans’ segment, Harjinder Singh dominated both the 39+ and 49+ men’s categories, winning against Amit Oberoi in straight sets in both finals. Ashwani Goel emerged victorious in the 59+ and 65+ categories, defeating Anuj Verma with ease in both age groups.

The Women’s Veteran 39+ title went to Anu Sharma from Ferozepur, who beat Priti Jain in straight sets.

Ludhiana women crush Barnala in cricket c’ship

Ludhiana Team Ludhiana put up a dominant performance to clinch a five-wicket victory over Barnala in the Punjab State Inter-District Senior Women’s One-Day Limited Overs Tournament 2025-26, held at the Trident Cricket Ground, Barnala, on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Barnala chose to bat first but struggled against Ludhiana’s disciplined bowling attack. The hosts were bundled out for just 100 runs in 39.5 overs. Ludhiana’s bowling duo, Seema Purohit and Parineeta Saroha, proved lethal as they each grabbed three crucial wickets, choking the opposition’s scoring rate and triggering regular breakthroughs.

Chasing a modest target of 101, Ludhiana’s batters showed confidence and control. Manya Sharma gave the team a brisk start with her run-a-ball 24, while Divya Rajput added a quickfire 26 off just 18 deliveries. Ludhiana wrapped up the chase in just 17 overs, sealing the win with five wickets in hand and showcasing their all-round strength on the field.