Ludhiana: Bullock cart race glory for Gurtej Singh Bajwa as Kila Raipur Rural Olympics conclude

Thousands thronged the Kila Raipur sports ground on Thursday as the three-day Rural Olympic Games concluded, with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann attending the closing ceremony. Bullock cart races, returning after several years, emerged as the main attraction. A player during an event on the final day of the rural games on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The annual event saw participants from different districts compete in track events, traditional rural sports and senior citizens’ races. The revival of bullock cart races generated special excitement among villagers and visitors alike.

The chief minister lauded the organisers for preserving Punjab’s rural sports heritage, saying such events promote sportsmanship and keep the younger generation connected to their roots. He also appreciated the discipline and arrangements maintained during the games.

In the bullock cart race final held on February 19, 2026, Gurtej Singh Bajwa (C-41) secured first place, followed by Major Singh Rauni (C-07) in second and Gurjinder Singh Bhutta (C-57) in third. Jagroop Singh Lattan (C-19) finished fourth, Jagdev Singh Ghuman (C-45) fifth, Ranjit Singh Gill (C-59) sixth, Gurjinder Singh Nabha (C-14) seventh, and Gursewak Singh Jani (C-01) eighth.

In the 800m men’s race, Pritpal Singh claimed first place, Sandeep Singh second, and Navdeep third. In the 800m women’s race, Madhiya finished first, Aarti second, and Sahana third.

The 100m senior citizen races (65+, 75+, 80+) drew loud applause for the participants’ spirit and enthusiasm. In the 2000-metre men’s cycling event, Kulwinder Singh secured first place.

Team events such as tug-of-war and kabaddi witnessed tough competition, with Punjab Police and other local teams winning top honours.