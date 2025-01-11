Ludhiana: Burglars drill hole in bank wall, fail to reach cash

A group of unidentified burglars made an unsuccessful attempt to take away cash from the Raikot branch of the Bank of India on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The robbers broke into the bank by drilling a hole in the rear wall of the building but failed to take away any cash. Cops at a branch of the Bank of India in Raikot after the burglary attempt in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Bank manager Vipul Gupta reported that upon arriving on the premises on Saturday, he noticed signs of attempted break-in. The miscreants had also cut power supply to the bank’s CCTV cameras, hampering efforts to identify them. The incident was immediately reported to the Raikot city police station. On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police suspected that the burglars executed the attempt following a recce.

According to station house officer (SHO) Karamjit Singh, the robbers gained access through the rear side of the bank through an empty plot and drilled a hole in the wall. The burglars reached inside the bank and damaged the door of the cash room. After the burglars failed to open the safe, they damaged the cash counting machine in frustration before leaving.

The SHO added that the police are now reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to trace the culprits. An FIR was registered against unidentified accused under Sections 331 (4) (lurking house trespass or housebreaking), 305 (theft) and 62 (attempting to commit offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Raikot city police station.

On December 16, at least three miscreants were booked after they allegedly tried to drill hole through the boundary wall of Bank of India’s Pohir branch. The bank officials found out about the incident next day when the villagers alerted them about damage to the wall.