chandigarh news

Ludhiana| Burglars strike at cycle-parts unit, take away raw material, finished goods

The burglars had drilled a hole in the wall of the factor in Ludhiana, owner pegs loss at ₹10 lakh
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras captured six masked men breaking into the factory in Ludhiana. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars broke into a cycle-parts manufacturing unit in Sherpur area by drilling a hole in the wall, and decamped with raw material and manufactured goods, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Factory owner Rajesh Mongia said the security guard was fast asleep at the time. “The guard woke up after hearing a thud. When he went inside to check, he saw the burglars escaping the spot and immediately informed me,” said Mongia.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras captured six masked men breaking into the factory. The footage also revealed that the accused had entered the factory premises around 1.30am and left around 2.15am.

Mongia said he has incurred a loss of 10 lakh in the burglary.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said police will register an FIR after recording the factory owner’s statement.

