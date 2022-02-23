Ludhiana| Burglars strike at cycle-parts unit, take away raw material, finished goods

A gang of burglars broke into a cycle-parts manufacturing unit in Sherpur area by drilling a hole in the wall, and decamped with raw material and manufactured goods, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Factory owner Rajesh Mongia said the security guard was fast asleep at the time. “The guard woke up after hearing a thud. When he went inside to check, he saw the burglars escaping the spot and immediately informed me,” said Mongia.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras captured six masked men breaking into the factory. The footage also revealed that the accused had entered the factory premises around 1.30am and left around 2.15am.

Mongia said he has incurred a loss of ₹10 lakh in the burglary.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said police will register an FIR after recording the factory owner’s statement.