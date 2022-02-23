Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana| Burglars strike at cycle-parts unit, take away raw material, finished goods
chandigarh news

Ludhiana| Burglars strike at cycle-parts unit, take away raw material, finished goods

The burglars had drilled a hole in the wall of the factor in Ludhiana, owner pegs loss at 10 lakh
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras captured six masked men breaking into the factory in Ludhiana. (HT File/Representational image)
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras captured six masked men breaking into the factory in Ludhiana. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars broke into a cycle-parts manufacturing unit in Sherpur area by drilling a hole in the wall, and decamped with raw material and manufactured goods, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Factory owner Rajesh Mongia said the security guard was fast asleep at the time. “The guard woke up after hearing a thud. When he went inside to check, he saw the burglars escaping the spot and immediately informed me,” said Mongia.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras captured six masked men breaking into the factory. The footage also revealed that the accused had entered the factory premises around 1.30am and left around 2.15am.

Mongia said he has incurred a loss of 10 lakh in the burglary.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said police will register an FIR after recording the factory owner’s statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out