Ludhiana: Burglars strike in Upkar Nagar, decamp with cash, jewellery

A gang of burglars struck at a house in Upkar Nagar late Monday night, making away with cash and jewellery worth lakhs. Complainant Sunny Kapoor said the burglars took away ₹50,000 in cash, a three-tola gold chain, two gold rings, a silver chain, a pair of anklets and two pairs of gold tops. A CCTV footage shows a youth wearing a cap and carrying a bag walking out of the alley after the break-in.

He informed the police that he and his family had stayed at their old house for the night, leaving the Upkar Nagar residence locked. When his wife, Kashish Kapoor, returned in the morning, she found the main lock broken, cupboards smashed and belongings strewn across the rooms.

Adding an unusual twist, Kapoor claimed the thief had entered the house wearing slippers but left in boots, suggesting a pre-planned move. CCTV footage from the area shows a youth wearing a cap and carrying a bag walking out of the alley after the break-in. Police have secured the footage and are working to identify the suspect.

“We are analysing the footage and an arrest will be made soon,” said an officer from Kailash police post.