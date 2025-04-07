Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Businessman attacked by armed group, 20 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 07, 2025 05:06 AM IST

According to police, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm when Rahul and his brother Rajat Sahni had gone to buy flowers near a temple; police said that the attackers arrived in multiple vehicles and launched a sudden coordinated attack

A local businessman was left severely injured after he was assaulted by a group of around 20 armed men near Kali Mata Mandir on Hambran Road on Friday night. The victim, Rahul Sahni, a resident of New Deep Nagar, was attacked over what police believe to be a financial dispute.

The victim, Rahul Sahni, a resident of New Deep Nagar, was attacked over what police believe to be a financial dispute. (HT Photo for representation)
The victim, Rahul Sahni, a resident of New Deep Nagar, was attacked over what police believe to be a financial dispute.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm when Rahul and his brother Rajat Sahni had gone to buy flowers near a temple. According to police, the attackers arrived in multiple vehicles and launched a sudden coordinated attack, police said.

“The main accused, Karnik Bhumbak, allegedly struck Rahul’s eye multiple times with the butt of a pistol, causing serious injury. The other attackers joined in, assaulting him with sharp-edged weapons. As Rahul attempted to escape, he was caught again, beaten further, and his gold chain was snatched before the group fled the scene,” said a police officer.

Rahul is admitted to a hospital.

Based on Rahul’s complaint, PAU police registered an FIR against Karnik Bhumbak, Kunal Sharma, Divyansh Sahota, Sumedh Pujara, Rishabh Pujara, Rahul Nagra, Kapil, Shivam Gulati, and 12 unidentified individuals under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 191(3), 190, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant sub-inspector Ravinderpal Singh, the investigating officer, said raids were underway to arrest the accused. “Initial investigation suggests the motive behind the assault was a financial dispute. The victim had helped two minors settle a high-interest loan taken from the main accused, which may have triggered the attack. Efforts are on to arrest the accused,” he said.

Ludhiana: Businessman attacked by armed group, 20 booked
