Ludhiana: Can’t engage in pet trade without registration, says state govt

In a major step to regulate the pet trade and ensure animal welfare, the Punjab government has made it mandatory for shopkeepers and dog breeders involved in the buying and selling of dogs, cats, and birds to register with the department of animal husbandry. The move aims to curb unethical breeding practices and the mistreatment of animals in commercial establishments. (HT Photo for representation)

Dr Amrik Singh, deputy director of the animal husbandry department in Ludhiana, announced the new guidelines on Saturday, stating that all individuals engaged in pet trade must register with the Punjab State Animal Welfare Board as per directives from the directorate of animal husbandry.

To ease the registration process, the department has directed field-level veterinary officers to coordinate directly with pet shop owners and breeders, ensuring smooth compliance.

Furthermore, the government has initiated the formation of animal welfare committees at the district and tehsil levels. These committees will consist of a veterinary officer from the animal husbandry department, along with representatives from the police, forest and wildlife protection departments, local government, and an NGO focused on animal welfare.

These panels will be empowered to investigate complaints of animal cruelty and take appropriate action, reinforcing the effective implementation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act across Punjab.

Deputy director Dr Amrik Singh has urged all pet shop owners and dog breeders in Ludhiana to complete their registration promptly to avoid future inconveniences.

For registration details, pet owners can contact the local veterinary office or visit the department of animal husbandry’s official website.