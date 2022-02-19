Ludhiana: Candidates pull out all stops to woo voters on last day of campaigning

Road shows, foot marches, door-to-door campaigning and nukkad meetings marked the last day of campaigning in Ludhiana on Friday as candidates made last-ditch efforts to woo voters. Campaigning came to a close at 6pm, in keeping with the election commission’s orders.

Among the star campaigners who visited the district on the final day were Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anurag Thakur and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann. Apart from that, all candidates and local leaders too did their best to solicit votes in their favour.

The party supporters were seen dancing to the beats of dhol, with Covid protocols going for a toss at many places even as cops stood as mute spectators.

Even as party flags dotted the roads and songs in favour of various candidates echoed across the city, the social media was abuzz with politicking.

From listing out their own development works and vision for the constituency to attacking their rivals, the candidates and their supporters left no stone unturned to sway the voters in their favour.

BJP candidate Bikram Singh Sidhucampaigning in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Atam Nagar

On hot seat Atam Nagar, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) candidate Simarjit Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljit Karwal were seen holding road shows in a show of strength.

Karwal set out on a car, flanked by his supporters, while Bains carried out a two-wheeler rally near Partap Chowk. Meanwhile, SAD-BSP candidate from the segment, Harish Rai Dhanda slammed the idea of holding road shows, stating that it leads to harassment of the public due to traffic jams.

Dhanda carried out door-to-door meetings and urged the residents to vote sensibly. “I have not indulged in any poster war, mega rallies or other illegal activity to allure voters. The money being spent on posters, liquor on any other freebie is actually your money. If you would vote for a corrupt leader, he will plunder all the resources meant for the poor and needy. So, opt for a person with a clean track record,” stressed Dhanda.

AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann addressing the party supporters during the road show in Dakha constituency in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Ludhiana West

Congress candidate from Ludhiana (West) Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who was campaigning along with Ludhiana (Central) nominee Surinder Dawar, said, “People have seen my work in the past, and during my tenure, the constituency has seen large-scale development. I appeal to residents to vote for me as I want to work more for the betterment of this constituency.”

SAD candidate from Ludhiana (West), Maheshinder Singh Grewal and his family members also conducted public meetings and door-to-door campaigns in BRS Nagar, New Sham Nagar, New Model Town, Jawahar Camp, Barewal Road, Ashapuri and Indra Colony. “Snatching, thefts, eve teasing have become a routine in the area. People, especially women, are not safe. Besides, the absence of healthcare facilities, there are civic issues, including broken roads, water-logging, and impure water supply, which need to be addressed. So, we have promised the residents that if they bring the SAD-BSP party into power, these issues will be resolved,” said the leader. In the same constituency, BJP candidate Bikram Singh Sidhu started his door-to-door campaign after paying obeisance at the Jain temple on Sham Singh Road.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming response I received from residents. I am sure that it will culminate into votes,” said Sidhu while being greeted by residents.

Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, SAD candidate campaigning, in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Campaign fervour on other seats

AAP candidate from Ludhiana East, Daljit Grewal (Bhola) said, “People have made up their mind to vote for AAP as they want to see change. AAP will surely form the government in the state and we assure you, we will work to eradicate corruption and provide quality services to public, especially in the field of education and health.”

BJP candidates from Ludhiana North and Central Parveen Bansal and Gurdev Sharma Debi carried organised a mega rallies to woo voters.

Bansal appealed to residents to vote for change and opt for a leader who would be available for them. He targeted Congress MLA Rakesh Panday, calling him an absentee MLA.

SAD candidate form Ludhiana central Pritpal Singh Palli, after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, visited houses in Field Gunj and sought vote from residents. “There are areas in this constituency where residents are not getting clean water to drink. The condition of roads is poor, government schools are not upgraded and healthcare system is declining,” he said.

Ladhar has a tough time

Meanwhile, BJP’s Gill constituency candidate SR Ladhar continued to pursue the case of assault upon him even as residents of Jassowal Soodan village put up a banner banning the entry of saffron party leaders. The residents said that the BJP leader had framed two persons to mount pressure on the people of his constituency before elections.