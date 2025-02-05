Ludhiana: Category A gangster Sagar Neutron dies, kin suspect foul play

Notorious criminal Sagar Neutron, classified as a ‘category A’ gangster, died on Tuesday of medical reasons at a government hospital in Chandigarh, officials aware of the development said. Sagar Neutron (HT File)

After his demise, a controversy erupted as Neutron’s kin said they suspect foul play and will move Punjab and Haryana high court for a judicial or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.

Police said Neutron was diabetic, which affected his internal organs, and his health deteriorated quickly, causing his ultimate demise.

However, Neutron’s counsel Sahil Sharma refuted the diabetes claims. He said the deceased was produced in court on January 21 and was in good health at the time. Sharma said he suspects ‘foul play’ and will file a writ petition in the high court.

Sangrur jail superintendent Navinder Singh said he is ‘unaware’ about the cause of Neutron’s death.

Neutron, who was wanted in more than 18 cases, had become a headache for Ludhiana police, even threatening to ‘wage war against cops by smuggling weapons’, till his arrest in August last year.

Neutron, who has been lodged in a Sangrur jail since his arrest by a joint police and counter-intelligence team on August 20, 2024, fell ill a few days ago and was taken to the local civil hospital. He was then taken to the Government Rajindra Hospital, where the doctors referred him to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he succumbed on Tuesday.

A life of crime

In a joint operation, the Ludhiana police and counter-intelligence unit arrested Neutron on August 20, 2024, from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. The accused had allegedly threatened the police in a video posted online, where he was purportedly saying he will ‘wage war by smuggling weapons into the state’.

The police claimed Neutron had links with gangster Boota Khan alias Bagga Khan, who was in the same jail as the former for a time. Police said Neutron was executing crimes based on Khan’s directives.

Neutron was bailed out in March 2024 and soon after getting out, Neutron and his aide were booked for an alleged murder bid on a family in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar. Police saif the incident in April last year stemmed from an old rivalry. A case was registered at the Dugri police station on April 7, 2024. After an elderly woman, identified as Surjit Kaur, succumbed to injuries, the police added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the first-information report (FIR).

After the incident, four more cases were registered in July last year against Neutron and his aides, in Ludhiana and Uttar Pradesh. The accused was allegedly involved in a carjacking in Uttar Pradesh on July 17 last year.

On July 7, 2024, Neutron’s aides Mahi Gill, Sumit Sabharwal and Abhay alias Mathi allegedly fired three shots at a house belonging to one Lal Chand alias Gopi in Karnail Singh Nagar bike. The accused who fled on a bike were captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the house.

On July 12, 2024, police arrested four members of his gang, including his brother, in two cases. However, Neutron and one of his aides managed to evade the arrest at the time.

On August 1, 2024, the Khanna police arrested members of his gang, identified as Ajay Singh, 24, from Ratanheri in Khanna; Jatin Monga alias Trendy, 22, from Ludhiana; Krishna Sahni alias Laddu, 23, from Sector 32 A, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana and Gurpreet Singh alias Jass alias Bachhi, 18, from Islam Ganj, Ludhiana. The accused were allegedly involved in opening fire outside AS College in Khanna. A college peon was injured in the incident.

Neutron’s father, Jameshpal alias Jassa, was also arrested by the police on September 28, 2024, for allegedly molesting a married woman and threatening her.

According to the woman, the accused suspected her of passing information about Neutron and his aides to the police.