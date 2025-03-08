Ludhiana: Celebrating local women pioneering social change via grassroots initiatives

On International Women’s Day, several women in Ludhiana are being celebrated for their remarkable efforts in driving social change. Working closely with the district administration, these women have spearheaded initiatives that provide education, healthcare and livelihood support to underprivileged communities. Harleen Kaur, 35, founded ‘Act Humane’ to bridge the gap between government policies and their accessibility to persons with disabilities. (Shutterstock)

Ruchi Bawa, a 48-year-old businesswoman, founded ‘Aas Ehsaas’ based on the Sikh principle of ‘dasvandh’, donating a portion of one’s earnings for community welfare. Her initiative has reunited over 700 missing children by covering their travel costs as many belong from migrant backgrounds in other states. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Bawa had distributed home-cooked meals, sanitary pads and essential supplies in slums across Ludhiana. Bawa’s organisation has enrolled over 150 underprivileged children in schools, covering their educational expenses. Bawa has also launched computer training programs at the observation home in Shimlapuri, equipping children with digital skills to enhance their future prospects.

Harleen Kaur, 35, who is specially abled herself, founded ‘Act Humane’ to bridge the gap between government policies and their accessibility to persons with disabilities. She emphasised that while government schemes exist, many individuals remain unaware of them, preventing them from receiving the benefits they are entitled to. To address this, act humane launched a single-window platform in collaboration with civil hospital’s gazetted doctors, assisting nearly 8,000 individuals in obtaining disability certificates. The initiative has also facilitated monthly pensions of ₹1,500 for 150 citizens above the age of 50.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, school closures left the children of daily wage labourers unattended. In response, Jasmine established ‘Do Good Foundation,’ a daycare centre that provides basic education, nutrition and supervision to around 35 children. “After meeting these children, I realised they have talent but lack resources. We started personality development courses to groom them so they can integrate into mainstream society without discrimination,” she said.

Lakhinder Chabbra, a businesswoman, launched ‘Philanthropy Club’ in 2023 to provide structural and financial support to NGOs working in education, healthcare and welfare. The initiative collaborates with around 35 NGOs, offering funding, infrastructure and skilled trainers to enhance their impact.

District child protection officer Rashmi Saini acknowledged these women’s contributions, stating, “By working together, the government and these organisations have been able to create meaningful support systems for vulnerable children. They have set up computer centres at state after-care homes, provided psychologists and skilled trainers for vocational programs and contributed to infrastructure development. This collaboration ensures that every rescued and orphaned child receives the care, guidance and opportunities they deserve.”