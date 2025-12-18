Ludhiana Central Jail clash: A day after attack on jail officials, FIR against 22 inmates, say police

A day after a violent clash at Ludhiana Central Jail that left several officials injured, the police have lodged an FIR against 22 inmates. Most of the accused, who reportedly have a criminal track record, have been shifted to other jails following the incident, police said. The authorities also suspect the clash may have been pre-planned. The incident has also exposed serious lapses in jail security, as the inmates managed to hide iron rods, sticks and bricks in their barracks. (HT Photo)

The incident has also exposed serious lapses in jail security, as the inmates managed to hide iron rods, sticks and bricks in their barracks.

According to police, the injured officials include Kulwant Singh Sidhu, superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, who was struck on the head with a brick, DSP (Security Central Jail) Jagjit Singh, warder Parminder Singh, sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO at Moti Nagar Police Station, and two CRPF personnel, B Venketeshwar and Bhupinder Singh. They were attacked with sticks, iron rods and bricks.

Ludhiana Police commissioner Swapan Sharma on Wednesday said Sidhu is stable and responding to treatment in a hospital.

According to the FIR, the inmates booked for attempted murder include Sunil Kumar, alias Nata of Bhattian, Ferozepur; Bikramjit Singh of Bhaini Sahib village; Maninder of Herike village, Sherpur police station, Sangrur district; Shivkaran of Gillanwali, Gurdaspur; Manpreet Singh of Dalla village, Jagraon; Charandeep Singh, alias Sahil of Udoke, Amritsar; and Ranjodh Singh of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri.

Others named in the FIR are Ishar Singh, alias Yogi, of Hasanpur Baran, Patiala; Baljit Singh of Bada Kishanpura, Muktsar Sahib; Sunil Kumar of Sahalia, Hoshiarpur; Ubed Masih of Khushipur, Gurdaspur; Sandeep Singh of Talwandi Nobad, Mullanpur Dakha; Lovepreet Singh of Kaleke Ghanu, Amritsar; Rajat Kumar of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh; Gurvinder Singh of Amritsar; Rohit of Nangli, Amritsar; Karan Singh of Machhiwara Sahib; Sandeep of Santokhpura, Phillaur; Jashanpreet Singh of Tarn Taran; Mandeep Singh of Mohalla Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri; Pankaj of Guru Ramdas Colony, Nakodar; and Parminder Singh of Amritsar district.

Some of the accused had previously been caught possessing mobile phones in jail, officials said.

According to assistant superintendent Vijay Kumar, the clash erupted around 5.30 pm when a spat broke out between some inmates. Vijay and head warder Boota Singh intervened and pushed the inmates back into their barracks. Vijay said Sunil Kumar, alias Nata, and Bikramjit Singh, under the pretext of receiving treatment, went to ward number 1 and, along with Manjinder Singh and Shivkaran, attacked another inmate, Vicky Pandit of Fazilka. The officials intervened and locked the main attackers in their barracks, but they managed to incite other inmates, creating a larger disturbance.

Vijay added that the inmates blew the security siren and attempted to break open other barracks, shouting slogans and intensifying the situation. When jail superintendent Kulwant Singh Sidhu and other officials arrived, the accused launched a fresh attack on them using iron rods, sticks and bricks picked from flower beds.

Later, a police team arrived at the jail and brought the situation under control.

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma said an FIR has been lodged under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant), 221, 121, 191(3), 190 of the BNS, and Section 52 A(1) of the Prison Act.

The police are investigating whether the violence was pre-planned and will produce the accused on warrants for questioning.