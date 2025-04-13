Ludhiana: Checking drive initiated to ensure law & order, says ADGP AS Rai

After Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) issued a warning of explosions and offensive slogans to be plastered on public walls for celebrating birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the police initiated special checking drive under ‘operation Satark’ on Friday night. ADGP traffic AS Rai, police commissioner Swapan Sharma with other officials outside the Railway Station in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Additional director general of police (ADGP, traffic) AS Rai led the operation in Ludhiana with commissioner of police Swapan Sharma.

Addressing the media near Ludhiana Railway Station, Rai stated that an alert is already sounded in Punjab and all senior officers are on the roads on checking duties.

Total of 12 checkpoints in place

In Ludhiana a total of 12 checkpoints have been installed in the city following the intelligence input. All entry and exit points of the city have been seized. More than 240 police personnel, including senior officers, will conduct checks and scan all the vehicles.

“No one will be allowed to disturb the peace, law-and-order situation in the city,”said Rai.

ADGP Rai personally inspected a checkpoint at the railway station, overseeing thorough searches of private vehicles to ensure airtight security for Ludhiana’s residents. Engaging with the police teams on duty, he commended their efforts and urged them to continue serving with unwavering dedication and professionalism.