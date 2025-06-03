Ludhiana: City boy bags AIR 137 in JEE Advanced exam

City boy Vaibhav Jain bagged all India rank (AIR) 137 in the JEE Advanced results declared on Monday. Vaibhav Jain. (HT photo)

Vaibhav scored 277 marks in the exam. Earlier, he had scored AIR 437 in JEE Mains with 99.97 percentile in the first session and 99.98 in the second.

Aspiring to become a computer engineer, Vaibhav said that mock tests helped him a lot in honing his solution skills in time. Practising on mocks, he said, was his success mantra. He studied at least eight hours daily with a special focus on maths. Vaibhav has done his schooling from Indus World School, Ludhiana.

Another city-based student, Saanvi Chopra, secured AIR 1952 with 183 marks in the exam. Saanvi had secured AIR 981 in JEE Mains with 99.94 percentile in session one and 99.87 in second session. She, beside six hours of coaching, ensured seven hours of self-study. She said that she focused more on solutions than theory. Saanvi too aspires to pursue a career in computer science.