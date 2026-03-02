Ludhiana: City boy bags triple gold at national para TT championship

Days after securing three medals, including a gold, at an international para table tennis tournament in Australia, city-based paddler Shubham Wadhwa clinched three gold medals at the Senior National Para Table Tennis Championship held in Indore from February 26 to 28. The 29-year-old topped the podium in singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles events, taking his overall national medal tally to 10. (HT Photo)

The 29-year-old topped the podium in singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles events, taking his overall national medal tally to 10. He had already secured seven national medals since beginning his campaign in 2022. Wadhwa has been representing India internationally since 2023. He suffered a life-altering bike accident in 2016 that left him paralysed and bedridden for three years before rediscovering the sport in 2019. Within six years of returning to competitive table tennis, he has amassed 14 international medals. Following his recent double success in February, Wadhwa is now set to compete in the World Ranking Championship in Poland from March 8.

Khanna athlete clinches gold at national para karate tourney

Tarun Sharma from Khanna won gold at the 5th National Para Karate Championship held from February 26 to March 1 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The 34-year-old defeated a Ludhiana-based athlete in the final. Tarun, an accomplished international para karateka, has an Asian Championship gold, silver and bronze medal, two Commonwealth Championship gold medals, and two bronze medals at the World Championship to his credit. He currently works with the Nagar Council, Khanna.