Ludhiana city man living in Spain booked for circulating woman’s lewd photos

A man from Ludhiana currently residing in Spain was booked on charges harassment after he allegedly sent objectionable messages to a 40-year-old married woman and circulated her lewd photos and videos among her relatives, officials said. According to the complainant, Rajinder Singh was known to her family, and they travelled to Portugal together for work in August 2023. (HT Photo for representation)

The cyber crime police registered a first-information report (FIR) after an inquiry into the complaint against Rajinder Singh.

According to the complainant, Rajinder Singh was known to her family, and they travelled to Portugal together for work in August 2023. She said a few months after she returned to India, the accused moved to Spain.

She alleged that after relocating to Spain, Rajinder Singh began harassing her, sending her objectionable messages and threatening to leak her private photos and videos if she refused to communicate with him. When she ignored his demands, he circulated the images among her relatives, the complainant alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, investigating officer, said the woman filed a complaint on December 25, 2024. He said authorities are working to issue a Look-Out Circular (LOC) to restrict his international travel.

The accused was booked under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).