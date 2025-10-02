Ludhiana: Class 10 boy assaulted by seniors in city school, hospitalised

A Class 10 boy was brutally beaten by Class 12 students on the school campus in Civil Lines on Monday morning. The victim, 15, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Witnesses said that even when a teacher intervened, the students continued beating the junior student. (HT File)

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 am when the boy stepped out of his classroom to drink water. A group of Class 12 students allegedly surrounded and attacked him.

Witnesses said that even when a teacher intervened, the students continued beating their junior, pushing him against a wall and throwing him to the ground. It was only after other staff members rushed in that the victim was rescued.

The victim’s father, who runs a hosiery business, has lodged a formal complaint at Division Number 8 police station. He alleged that the school initially downplayed the incident, calling the family to say their son had been “injured after falling from a chair.”

On reaching the school, they discovered the truth—that their child had been assaulted by seniors. The boy’s condition was serious when he was admitted to a hospital.

The father expressed anger at the school’s silence, saying, “If a child is not safe inside the school, then where will he be safe?” He added that no one from the school management had visited the hospital or inquired about his son’s condition.

Police have registered a case under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 351(2) of the BNS, and said a probe was on.