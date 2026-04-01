Ludhiana: Commercial LPG restored at 50%; PNG-ready units get higher relief

After a complete halt in commercial LPG supply, industrial and institutional consumers in Ludhiana are set to get partial relief as the district administration has directed oil marketing companies and gas agencies to immediately restore non-domestic LPG supply up to 50 per cent of the pre-crisis level. This provision is likely to particularly help larger manufacturing units that are in transition mode and still require LPG support till PNG infrastructure becomes fully operational. (HT File)

The move is expected to benefit existing commercial consumers linked to large manufacturing units, industrial kitchens, institutions and other bulk users that had been facing disruption ever since the supply was stopped completely.

Under the arrangement being worked out by the oil companies, all existing consumers will continue to receive LPG through the same agencies from which they had been drawing stock earlier.

For example, if a renowned cycle manufacturing unit or any other industrial establishment was earlier receiving commercial LPG through Kelly Gas Service operating under Bharat Gas, the same distributor will now assess the consumer’s requirement and forward the demand to its designated sales manager.

Based on the requirement raised, the oil company will release stock equivalent to 50 per cent of the consumer’s pre-crisis quota to the distributor, which will then allocate the cylinders to the same registered consumer.

This effectively means that, while the earlier suspension had brought supply to a standstill, the revised arrangement restores at least half of the regular volume through the normal ordering chain.

Confirming the process, Mukesh Rojra, sales officer, Bharat Gas, said the order placement system would remain unchanged. “Orders will be placed normally, and wherever there is a requirement, we will provide 50 per cent supply to consumers”, he said.

A key relief clause in the deputy commissioner’s order offers additional support to industries preparing to shift towards piped natural gas (PNG). Officials said industries submitting an undertaking regarding PNG readiness can receive up to 70 per cent of their pre-crisis non-domestic LPG level.

This provision is likely to particularly help larger manufacturing units that are in transition mode and still require LPG support till PNG infrastructure becomes fully operational.

The administration has also made it mandatory for all non-domestic consumers to submit an end-use certificate through their respective distributors, ensuring that the restored supply is channelled to genuine commercial users through the authorised network.

Officials said the district administration has also constituted a district-level committee headed by the additional chief administrator (ACA), Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), to monitor supply distribution and ensure smoother coordination among oil companies, agencies and large consumers.

For now, the 50 per cent formula is seen as an interim relief mechanism, with the larger regulatory framework expected to be governed by the district administration’s directions.