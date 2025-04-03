Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Cong leader detained over protest plan, later released

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 03, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The protest was led by Congress Ludhiana south in-charge Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, councillor Nirmal Kaira, and former councillor Sheela Dugri; the demonstrators accused the Punjab government of suppressing voices advocating for the Dalit community and raised slogans against the AAP administration

Hours before Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Ludhiana for Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) anti-drug walk in Ghumar Mandi, Punjab Youth Congress general secretary Rahul Dulgach was taken into custody.

Congress leaders criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government alleging that law and order in Punjab had deteriorated. (HT Photo)
Congress leaders criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government alleging that law and order in Punjab had deteriorated. (HT Photo)

Dulgach had planned to lead a protest against the Punjab government over an alleged act of vandalism against Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in Phillaur. He was detained on Wednesday morning from his residence and taken to Kitchlu Nagar police post.

His detention triggered a strong backlash from Congress leaders and supporters, who gathered outside the police post, demanding his immediate release.

The protest was led by Congress Ludhiana south in-charge Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, councillor Nirmal Kaira, and former councillor Sheela Dugri. The demonstrators accused the Punjab government of suppressing voices advocating for the Dalit community and raised slogans against the AAP administration.

Congress leaders criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government alleging that law and order in Punjab had deteriorated.

Ishwarjot Singh Cheema said, “The government is acting like a dictator, crushing legitimate protests. They want to silence us, but we will not back down.”

As the protest intensified, police released Rahul Dulgach in the afternoon. Following his release, Dulgach condemned the AAP government, accusing it of hypocrisy in addressing Dalit community concerns. “They display Dr Ambedkar’s pictures in government offices but fail to uphold his ideals. This government is trying to intimidate us, just as it did with farmers, teachers, and employees,” he said.

Dulgach demanded a CBI probe into the defacement of Dr Ambedkar’s statue and legal action against those responsible. He also urged Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria to intervene and restore law and order, claiming fear and insecurity were gripping the people.

