Ludhiana | Consumer court pulls up Bangalore firm for failing to repair washing machine

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed BPL Company having its office in Bangalore to repair the damaged washing machine delivered to the Ludhiana consumer to his satisfaction and pay ₹5,000 compensation; however it dismissed the complaint against Amazon.in as it was only an intermediary
Gurmeet Singh of Jagraon, Ludhiana, in his complaint against Amazon.in company and BPL company sought refund of 17,690 along with interest @18% per annum in addition to 60,000 compensation for mental harassment (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 04:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

For failing to repair a damaged washing machine delivered to the consumer, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission asked BPL Company having its office in Bangalore to repair the machine to the satisfaction of the complainant and pay 5,000 compensation.

The Case

Gurmeet Singh of Jagraon, Ludhiana, in his complaint against Amazon.in company and BPL company said he purchased online a BPL 6.5 Kg fully automatic front-loading washing machine from the respondents for 17,690 on February 14, 2018.

After two days when washing machine was delivered, it did not function. The complainant noticed the cover part of the machine was damaged to which he lodged a complaint with respondents through an email on February 21, 2018 following which he was assured that the damaged part would be dispatched within 10-15 days.

However, a technician reached the complainant on November 30, 2018, and after checking the washing machine assured that the damaged part would be changed shortly.

Thereafter, the complainant contacted the BPL Company several times but to no avail.

Alleging deficiency in services Gurmeet sought refund of 17,690 along with interest @18% per annum in addition to 60,000 compensation for mental harassment.

Officials from the BPL Company did appear before the commission and counsel for Amazon.in said it is only an intermediary as per the Information Technology Act, 2000. “The seller of the product is only responsible and Amazon.in is not involved in the sale transaction, which is between the user and seller, and its role is only that of a facilitator,” read the submission of Amazon.in.

DCDRC’s order

Dismissing the complaint against Amazon.in the Commission observed that the washing machine in question was not being sold by it and it was only an intermediary.

“It is evident with the BPL company, being the manufacturer of the washing machine, it promised to repair the same that was delivered in damaged condition to the complainant. . Since the washing machine was never repaired, it would be just and appropriate if the BPL Company is directed to repair the washing machine to the satisfaction of the complainant further made to pay a composite compensation of 5,000 to the complainant,” read the order of the Commission.

