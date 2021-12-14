Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission asks insurance company to pay 1.24L
chandigarh news

Ludhiana Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission asks insurance company to pay 1.24L

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed United India Insurance Company Limited to pay ₹1.24 lakh along with interest @7%per annum from the date of filing of complaint till the date of actual payment and ₹5,000 compensation for failing to pay the complete covered medical insurance amount to a 65-year-old patient while being admitted in the hospital.
The commission observed that plea by the insurance company was not tenable since the policy of insurance was taken by the complainant for the first time in the year 2007. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

For failing to pay the complete covered medical insurance amount to a 65-year-old patient while being admitted in the hospital, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed United India Insurance Company Limited to pay the remaining amount of 1.24 lakh and 5,000 compensation.

Manmohan Singh of Doraha, Ludhiana, submitted that he along with his wife was a joint holder of individual health insurance policy valid from December 30, 2013 to December 29, 2013, whereby he was covered upto an amount of 2. 25 lakh.

The complainant was hospitalised in Satguru Partap Singh Apollo Hospital on December 01, 2013 following chest pain and was operated the next day and discharged on December 05, 2013.

Singh claimed that the hospital raised a bill of 4,69,253 out of which he paid 3,04,253 while the insurance company paid just 1.05 lakh. Alleging deficiency of service, Singh sought the remaining amount from the insurance company along with 5 lakh compensation with interest @18% per annum.

RELATED STORIES

As per insurance company

The counsel for the insurance company pleaded that the complainant was entitled to 1,00,910 only. He added that the complainant was suffering from DM and HTN (diabetes mellitus and hypertension) for the last 20 years.

“The complainant was treated for CAB-PCI and pre-existing disease was not covered after 48 months of the policy. The sum insured in the year 2008 was 1.50 lakh as per the terms and conditions of the policy. In case of major surgery, only 70% of the amount was payable. The complainant submitted a claim of 4,69,253 but he was entitled to 70% of the sum insured of 1.50 lakh which has already been paid to the complainant,” added the counsel for the insurance company.

Commission’s order

The commission observed that plea by the insurance company was not tenable since the policy of insurance was taken by the complainant for the first time in the year 2007.

“The condition of 48 months cannot be said to be applicable during the policy period of December 30, 2012 to December 29, 2013 as four years had already passed. The respondents have further claimed that the sum insured in the year 2008 was 1.50 lakh which also does not seem to be correct as no document has been produced on record. Even otherwise the sum insured mentioned in the year 2008 cannot be taken into account as during the currency of the current policy the claim was lodged, when the sum insured was 2.25 lakh,” stated the commission.

The commission further ordered the insurance company to pay the remaining amount of 1,24,090 to the complainant along with interest @7%per annum from the date of filing of complaint till the date of actual payment and an additional amount of 5,000 as compensation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP