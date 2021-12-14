Ludhiana Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission asks insurance company to pay 1.24L

For failing to pay the complete covered medical insurance amount to a 65-year-old patient while being admitted in the hospital, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed United India Insurance Company Limited to pay the remaining amount of ₹1.24 lakh and ₹5,000 compensation.

Manmohan Singh of Doraha, Ludhiana, submitted that he along with his wife was a joint holder of individual health insurance policy valid from December 30, 2013 to December 29, 2013, whereby he was covered upto an amount of ₹2. 25 lakh.

The complainant was hospitalised in Satguru Partap Singh Apollo Hospital on December 01, 2013 following chest pain and was operated the next day and discharged on December 05, 2013.

Singh claimed that the hospital raised a bill of ₹4,69,253 out of which he paid ₹3,04,253 while the insurance company paid just ₹1.05 lakh. Alleging deficiency of service, Singh sought the remaining amount from the insurance company along with ₹5 lakh compensation with interest @18% per annum.

As per insurance company

The counsel for the insurance company pleaded that the complainant was entitled to ₹ 1,00,910 only. He added that the complainant was suffering from DM and HTN (diabetes mellitus and hypertension) for the last 20 years.

“The complainant was treated for CAB-PCI and pre-existing disease was not covered after 48 months of the policy. The sum insured in the year 2008 was ₹1.50 lakh as per the terms and conditions of the policy. In case of major surgery, only 70% of the amount was payable. The complainant submitted a claim of ₹ 4,69,253 but he was entitled to 70% of the sum insured of ₹ 1.50 lakh which has already been paid to the complainant,” added the counsel for the insurance company.

Commission’s order

The commission observed that plea by the insurance company was not tenable since the policy of insurance was taken by the complainant for the first time in the year 2007.

“The condition of 48 months cannot be said to be applicable during the policy period of December 30, 2012 to December 29, 2013 as four years had already passed. The respondents have further claimed that the sum insured in the year 2008 was ₹ 1.50 lakh which also does not seem to be correct as no document has been produced on record. Even otherwise the sum insured mentioned in the year 2008 cannot be taken into account as during the currency of the current policy the claim was lodged, when the sum insured was ₹ 2.25 lakh,” stated the commission.

The commission further ordered the insurance company to pay the remaining amount of ₹ 1,24,090 to the complainant along with interest @7%per annum from the date of filing of complaint till the date of actual payment and an additional amount of ₹ 5,000 as compensation.