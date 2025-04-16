Ludhiana: Cop’s kin loses 10L to fraudsters in govt job scam

A couple along with their aides duped a woman of ₹10.1 lakh on the pretext of helping her in securing a job in a nationalised bank. The accused kept on making excuses and later started threatening her. The victim Sharandeep Kaur is niece of head constable Makhan Singh, who is deputed in security duty of Jiwan Singh Sangowal, MLA from Gill constituency. (HT Photo)

The victim Sharandeep Kaur is niece of head constable Makhan Singh, who is deputed in security duty of Jiwan Singh Sangowal, MLA from Gill constituency. The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Kalu, his wife Monika, alias Mona and an aide Baljinder Singh of Samana.

Makhan Singh stated that his niece was keenly interested in joining government sector, especially bank. She was preparing for the same.

He added that meanwhile, she came in contact with the accused, who promised to help her in securing a job in a nationalised bank. The accused claimed that they have direct links with the several top officials and politicians. To secure a job they need to bribe them. The accused took ₹10.1 lakh in cash from her in the name of bribing officials.

The complainant added that the accused kept on making excuses after receiving the money. When they demanded their money back, the accused started threatening them. They filed a complaint to the police on December 17, 2024.

ASI Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property or other valuable securities) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.