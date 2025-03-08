Ludhiana: Cops make 4th arrest over 4cr cyber fraud

The local police on Friday made the fourth arrest in a case pertaining to ₹4 crore fraud, officials said, adding that no money was recovered from the accused’s possession. The case in question is the first case ever registered at the local cyber crime police station on June 21 last year. (HT photo for representation)

Officials said sleuths from the cyber crime police station arrested Rohit, 33, from Ganganagar in Rajasthan, for his alleged involvement in the ₹4.35 crore investment scam.

Police said the accused was already lodged in a Jaipur jail in another case of cyber fraud and was brought here on a production warrant. He was produced in a local court and sent to two days in police remand, the officials added.

Station-house officer (SHO) inspector Satbir Singh said the FIR was registered following a statement by one Rashpal Singh, a resident of Model Town.

According to the victim, he was added into a WhatsApp group, in which the accused shared investment tips. He said the accused lured him with promises of high profits and made him invest in some stocks.

The complainant said he initially got returns on small investments but soon after he invested big money after the accused told him that the stocks were growing, they disappeared and stopped taking his calls.

The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).