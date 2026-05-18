Ludhiana: Cops solve theft case, nab accused with jewellery worth ₹32 lakh

The Dugri police have solved a burglary case with the arrest of an accused and recovery of stolen gold jewellery worth nearly ₹32 lakh, along with cash and other valuables. The Dugri police have registered an FIR under Sections 331(4), 305 and 317 of the BNS. (HT File)

The accused Ranjit Singh, a resident of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, was living in Sunet village, Ludhiana.

According to police, the complainant Rajinder Sharma, a resident of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road and manager at an auto agency on Ferozepur Road, had reported that an unidentified person stole around ₹3 lakh in cash along with gold and silver jewellery from his residence on the night of May 8, when the family was asleep. Following the complaint, the Dugri police registered an FIR under Sections 331(4), 305 and 317 of the BNS.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO Dugri police station, said special investigation teams were constituted to trace the accused. He said the suspect was arrested using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. After his arrest, cops seized around 220 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹31.90 lakh, 346 grams of silver, an iPhone 16, a smartwatch and ₹39,000 in cash from his possession. The SHO said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused is involved in other similar theft cases in the region.