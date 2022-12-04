Ludhiana: Councillor Rashi Aggarwal quits Congress, says will join BJP

Congress councillor from ward number 81 Rashi Aggarwal announced her resignation from the party on Saturday night and expressed her sentiment to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She made the announcement after attending a religious event at Durga Mata Mandir near Jagraon Bridge. The resignation has come as a setback for Congress before the municipal corporation (MC) elections slated to be held next year.

It is not the first time that Aggarwal has tendered her resignation. In October last year, Rashi, daughter-in-law of long-time Congress leader Hemraj Aggarwal, had posted her resignation on Facebook, but later decided to stay with the Grand Old Party ahead of the assembly elections.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Rashi said that she always admired the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While admitting to being in talks with BJP state general secretary Jeevan Gupta for a long time, she said her decision to resign from Congress and join the Saffron Party was spontaneous. She added that she will formally submit her resignation to the party.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “I am not aware of the issue. I have not received the resignation of Rashi Aggarwal, so I cannot comment on it.”

Similarly, BJP spokesperson Satish Kumar said that they have not received any official communication from the party about Aggarwal’s joining. “However, we welcome all those who support the ideology of BJP and wish to take the country on the path of progress,” Kumar said.

Jeevan Gupta, BJP state general secretary, confirmed that Aggarwal has expressed her intention of joining BJP. “We welcome her decision and an event will soon be organised where party state president Ashwani Sharma will formally induct her in BJP,” said Gupta.