Ludhiana court complex blast: Chinks exposed in premises’ security

The bomb blast at the new court complex has exposed chinks in the security of the premises. According to the lawyers, the complex has multiple entrances and most of the entry points are not guarded by the police at all times and anyone can enter without checking. Moreover, there are no CCTVs installed at the entrance and exit points.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a police post on the premises, but there aren’t enough personnel to man all the gates and frisk every visitor. Gurkirat Singh Gill, president of the District Bar Association, said that as thousands of visitors visit the complex every day, the police need to beproactive.

According to onlookers, the fire brigade took at least 30 minutes to reach the spot after the blast and before the ambulances reached, victims had already been rushed to the hospital.

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who reached the spot in the afternoon, stated that due to ongoing protests by the farmers outside the mini-secretariat, police were deputed there to avoid any untoward situation. The accused took advantage of the situation and managed to bring the explosives inside the court complex, he added. After the bomb blast, police made the farmers lift the protest

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Randhawa said that ₹17 crore has already been announced to strengthen police infrastructure. He also announced the expansion of the PCR motorcycle squad.