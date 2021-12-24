Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana court complex blast: Chinks exposed in premises’ security
chandigarh news

Ludhiana court complex blast: Chinks exposed in premises’ security

The bomb blast at the new court complex has exposed chinks in the security of the premises; according to the lawyers, the complex has multiple entrances and most of the entry points are not guarded by the police at all times and anyone can enter without checking
Cars parked inside the Ludhiana courts complex were damaged as the debris fell on them following the blast on Thursday.
Cars parked inside the Ludhiana courts complex were damaged as the debris fell on them following the blast on Thursday.
Published on Dec 24, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The bomb blast at the new court complex has exposed chinks in the security of the premises. According to the lawyers, the complex has multiple entrances and most of the entry points are not guarded by the police at all times and anyone can enter without checking. Moreover, there are no CCTVs installed at the entrance and exit points.

There is a police post on the premises, but there aren’t enough personnel to man all the gates and frisk every visitor. Gurkirat Singh Gill, president of the District Bar Association, said that as thousands of visitors visit the complex every day, the police need to beproactive.

According to onlookers, the fire brigade took at least 30 minutes to reach the spot after the blast and before the ambulances reached, victims had already been rushed to the hospital.

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who reached the spot in the afternoon, stated that due to ongoing protests by the farmers outside the mini-secretariat, police were deputed there to avoid any untoward situation. The accused took advantage of the situation and managed to bring the explosives inside the court complex, he added. After the bomb blast, police made the farmers lift the protest

Randhawa said that 17 crore has already been announced to strengthen police infrastructure. He also announced the expansion of the PCR motorcycle squad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out