Ludhiana Court Complex blast:Sukhbir, Mann visit blast victims, seek ex-gratia

Ludhiana A day after the court complex blast, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Aam Aadmi Party state chief Bhagwant Mann visited Dayanand Medical College and Hospital to enquire after the persons injured in the explosion, and demanded that the state government cover the hospital bills, and announce an ex-gratia grant for the victims.

Berating Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for “politicising the ghastly attack,” Badal said, “Covering hospital bills of the victims, and announcing an ex-gratia grant should be the CM’s priority, rather than playing a blame game. Channi should review the law-and-order situation, instead of meeting top police officers to devise ways and means to frame Akali leaders in false cases.”

“What measures has the Congress government taken to identify the culprits and unravel the conspiracy behind the five bomb blasts over the last four months? Had measures been taken in time, the Ludhiana tragedy could have been averted,” he said.

The AAP state chief also blamed the “weak and unstable” government for the blast and sought a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the victims. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Govt weak, unstable: Mann

The AAP state chief also blamed the “weak and unstable” government for the blast and sought a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the victims. “Had the government taken exemplary action in the Bargari sacrilege (2015) and Maur Mandi blast (2017), incidents of sacrilege and Ludhiana Court Complex blast would not have taken place,” said Mann.

“What can be expected from home minister Sukhjinder Randhawa who has been accused of seeking a bribe from his colleague to transfer police officers. The state Congress Committee chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, only raises questions, but does little for the betterment of the masses,” he said.

Sessions judge, DC enquire after victims

Ludhiana district and sessions judge Munish Singal and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma met the victims injured in the blast and enquired after their health. Calling the blast an unfortunate incident Singal said, “Luckily, a major tragedy was averted as the blast took place in the restroom. We will beef up security at the complex with the cooperation of the administration and police to avoid a repeat.”

