Ludhiana: CPI slams Schools of Eminence project as ‘discriminatory’

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Ludhiana, has criticised the state government’s “Schools of Eminence” project, for promoting inequality among students in government schools. CPI said the focus should be on creating ‘uniform area schools’ where children from all backgrounds can study together without feeling inferior or left out (HT file)

In a statement issued by senior party leaders, CPI said that instead of bridging gaps in education, the project is creating new divides among children studying under the same system. The party pointed to recent reports highlighting how, in many government schools, students from Schools of Eminence and regular schools are being taught in the same classrooms due to a lack of staff. However, the facilities provided to students of the Schools of Eminence, such as better uniforms, shoes, books, notebooks, and even subsidised bus fares, are creating an atmosphere of division and privilege.

The CPI leaders said that the very aim of education should be to promote equality and bring all sections of society together. When children are treated differently in the same class, it sends out a wrong message. “This sense of difference can stay with them forever,” the statement said, adding that children are not naturally weak in academics, but their home and social conditions often hold them back, and if provided with equal opportunities, they can perform just as well as any other student.

The party also warned that this system could deepen the already existing gap between private and government school students. “Children from private schools already carry a sense of superiority. Now, this complex is being introduced within government schools too,” said district secretary DP Maurthe.

Referring to the Kothari Commission’s recommendations, CPI said the focus should be on creating ‘uniform area schools’ where children from all backgrounds can study together without feeling inferior or left out. “Our goal should be to build an inclusive education system, not one that creates walls within classrooms,” the statement said.

The CPI has called for an immediate review of the Schools of Eminence scheme and urged the government to focus on improving the overall quality of all government schools rather than creating a privileged class within them.