Ludhiana | Daily Covid cases breach 800-mark for first time since second wave

As many as 806 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Monday, an overnight jump of 58% in daily cases. Three persons also succumbed to the virus on the day, a health bulletin released by the administration stated.

This for the first time since the second wave of infections in May that the district has recorded over 800 Covid cases in a single day. On Sunday, the district had logged 509 cases while the day before, it had 561 cases.

As many as 62 others from outside the district also tested positive for Covid here on Monday. Of the fresh cases reported today, five patients are under trials, 34 are the healthworkers, 106 persons are those who came in contact with the infected persons while 407 and 73 patients were reported from flu corner and OPD.

2,931 active cases and counting

Health officials said that the district currently has 2,931 active cases, of which 2,873 persons are in home isolation while 51 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and seven at government hospitals. There is also one patient on ventilator support.

Toll touches 2,124

Those who succumbed to the virus on Monday include a 44-year-old man of Basti Jodhewal, a 59-year-old man of Machhiwara Khaas and a 55-year-old man of Jamalpur. The deceased were undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Sector 32, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), and civil hospital. The district’s cumulative toll since March 2020 now stands at 2,124. Health officials said that this is for the first time since June 18, 2021 that three deaths were reported in a single day in Ludhiana.

According to the health department, no case of Omicron variant was reported on the day though the district had previously detected five cases.

Covid care OPD (flu corner) and 24X7 helpline number inaugurated

For the convenience of the general public and to provide the best medical care facilities, DMCH has started Covid Care OPD and 24x7 helpline numbers (98759-32675, 9872004539) near its physiotherapy department. This OPD will be functional 24x7 hours and any patient (with asymptomatic / with mild symptoms) can avail the facilities.

209 healthcare workers among those infected

As many as 209 healthcare workers have been infected by the virus in the past 10 days. While nearly three cases of healthcare workers were reported on January 1, the number multiplied to 47 by January 9. Of the total, there are 12 doctors from CMCH, while four are from DMCH. Besides, the list also includes 41 students of nursing institute of DMCH in Malakpur. Majority of those tested positive are doctors and nursing staff treating Covid patients.

