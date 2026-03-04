Ludhiana: Day after being shot at by ‘peddlers’, victim accuses police of inaction

A day after a Fauji Colony resident was shot at by four miscreants in full public view, the victim has accused the police of not taking timely action on his earlier complaints. The victim stated that he made complaints to police about the threats received from the accused. Had the police taken timely action, the attack would have been avoided, he said. Police officials question residents after the Fauji Colony Welfare Association president was injured in firing on Monday. (HT file)

Victim Shakti Pandey claimed he had earlier submitted a complaint to the Moti Nagar police, stating that the accused were roaming outside his house and shop and issuing threats through social media. However, no preventive action was taken.

Pandey stated that he had uploaded a video on February 22 accusing Bittu Rajput and his associates of threatening him due to his campaign against drug peddling in the area. In the video, he also accused the police of ignoring his complaint.

While police admitted Pandey had made a verbal complaint on the same day, they claimed the attack took place minutes later. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area A) Inderjit Singh stated that a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused, including Bittu, Ramu, Golu and Abhishek. The police will arrest the accused soon.

The ACP said Pandey had complained about threats minutes before the attack. Before the police could take action, the complainant was attacked, he said.

Further, he added that the accused were notorious and have been involved in scuffles in the past. The accused were living in Fauji Colony earlier, but shifted to some other area.

On Monday night, Pandey, who is president of the Fauji Colony Welfare Association, was standing near his house when four men approached him. One of them pulled out a pistol and fired. The bullet brushed past his head, leaving him injured. He was rushed to hospital and is stated to be stable.