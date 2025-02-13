Ludhiana: Day after robbery, locals allege police inaction, block traffic

Over a day after a labourer was attacked and robbed near Cheema Chowk, the locals on Wednesday blocked the road for at least 30 minutes, alleging police inaction. Locals during a protest near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The protesters said police had failed to take action even 18 hours after the incident that happened around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

Hundreds of vehicles were stuck in the jam due to protest. Later, police reached the spot and pacified the protesters, following which they dispersed.

Asked Moti Nagar cops to register FIR: ACP

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Industrial Area A) Jasbinder Singh said he has directed the Moti Nagar police to register a first-information report (FIR) and to arrest the accused. He added that he will recommend a stern action against the police personnel concerned for not acting promptly on the information.

Mustkeem Ahrari, personal assistant to shahi imam Punjab, said the victim, 26-year-old Shahbaz from Janakpuri, told him that he was cycling home after work when two bike-borne robbers allegedly stopped him under the Cheema Chowk bridge, assaulted him and looted his belongings. Shahbaz, who works as a tailor in a hosiery unit, hails from Kishanganj in Bihar.

Ahrari, who visited the protest site in support of the victim, said one of the victim’s colleagues, who was following behind, witnessed the attack and immediately rushed Shahbaz to a private doctor in Janakpuri. Due to the severity of his injuries, the doctor advised transferring him to the civil hospital, where he received eight stitches.

Mustkeem alleged that though personnel from division number 2 police station did reach the spot after receiving information, they left immediately, claiming that the area falls under jurisdiction of Moti Nagar police station. He alleged that after no other police personnel turned up at the spot till 3 pm on Wednesday.

The protesters raised the issue of rising crime in the area. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and assured the public of strict action, after which the demonstration was called off. Protesters informed the police that labourers and commuters were frequently being targeted by robbers and sought immediate action to curb such crimes.