Ludhiana | DC inaugurates library-cum-coaching centre at DBEE

DC Surabhi Malik inaugurated an upgraded library-cum-coaching centre inside the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on May 17, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday evening inaugurated an upgraded library-cum-coaching centre inside the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Ludhiana, premises.

The new library has been equipped with facilities to provide online coaching to candidates on a real-time basis along with new and updated reading material keeping in mind the upcoming government competitive examinations.

The new centre has been upgraded to increase seating capacity for students.

