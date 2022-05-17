Ludhiana | DC inaugurates library-cum-coaching centre at DBEE

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday evening inaugurated an upgraded library-cum-coaching centre inside the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Ludhiana, premises.

The event was attended by additional development commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, deputy director Minakshi Sharma, and the entire DBEE, Ludhiana, staff.

The new library has been equipped with facilities to provide online coaching to candidates on a real-time basis along with new and updated reading material keeping in mind the upcoming government competitive examinations.

The new centre has been upgraded to increase seating capacity for students.