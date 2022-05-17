Ludhiana | DC inaugurates library-cum-coaching centre at DBEE
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday evening inaugurated an upgraded library-cum-coaching centre inside the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Ludhiana, premises.
The event was attended by additional development commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, deputy director Minakshi Sharma, and the entire DBEE, Ludhiana, staff.
The new library has been equipped with facilities to provide online coaching to candidates on a real-time basis along with new and updated reading material keeping in mind the upcoming government competitive examinations.
The new centre has been upgraded to increase seating capacity for students.
-
Ludhiana | ‘Get empanelled with PSDM for employment opportunities’
An interactive workshop was on Tuesday organised under the chairmanship of employment generation secretary, Kumar Rahul, skill development and training with the training partners working under the skill schemes of Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) at the Bachat Bhawan. The workshop was followed by an interaction with industry associations and city industrialists. Industry representatives were forthcoming with their feedback and responded positively to starting new courses as per their requirement.
-
Children must be vaccinated to ensure their safety: Ludhiana DC
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik held a meeting with principals and representatives of all major private and government schools in Ludhiana on Tuesday and urged them to motivate parents to get their wards vaccinated against Covid at the earliest. She also urged those above 18 to get vaccinated with their second dose, if it is still pending. Special vaccination camps are already being organised in schools, said Malik.
-
Residents of Ludhiana colony protest over snapping of sewer connections
Three days after illegal sewer connections of around 70 houses in Guru Nanak Nagar Colony near Gill'z Garden (Gill Road) were snapped, residents of the area staged a protest against the municipal corporation and state government on Tuesday. The action was taken under the ongoing drive to snap illegal sewer connections of 240 colonies within and outside the MC limits and the protesting residents rued that they now have no place to dump sewage.
-
Plea to shift water pipeline out of sealed area in Gyanvapi
VARANASI A petition was filed in a court of Varanasi on Tuesday seeking directions for shifting pipelines (through which water is supplied for namazis to perform 'wuzu') from the sealed area in the Gyanvapi mosque. District government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey said the appeal to shift the water pipelines has been made so that those going to offer prayers inside the mosque can take water for 'wuzu'. Pandey said the court accepted the application and fixed May 18 for hearing.
-
Ludhiana: Chemist opens fire at former friend outside petrol pump
A chemist fired at and injured Kamaldeep's former friend outside a petrol pump near Samrala Chowk late on Monday night. The Division Number 7 police have registered an attempt to murder case against Gagandeep Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who owns a chemist shop on Pindi Street. He drove himself to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after two bullets hit his arm. Kamaldeep said that one of the bullets pierced through his bicep.
