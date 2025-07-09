Ludhiana DC reviews flood-preparedness measures

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain chaired a meeting with officers from multiple departments to review and strengthen flood preparedness measures for the monsoon season. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain conducting a meeting with officers in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The additional deputy commissioners Amarjit Bains, Shikha Bhagat, Kulpreet Singh, all sub-divisional magistrates, and representatives from drainage, municipal corporation, NDRF, PSPCL, education, PWD, health, rural development and panchayats, agriculture, animal husbandry, forest, water supply and sanitation, police, and other relevant agencies were present in the meeting.

Jain conducted a thorough assessment of flood protection works, including the maintenance of embankments, drainage systems, and flood barriers. He directed them to ensure all necessary machinery, such as water pumps, generators, and rescue boats, are functional and strategically positioned at vulnerable locations. 24/7 operational control rooms have been established at district and sub-divisional levels to monitor flood risks and coordinate responses. He also asked the officials to ensure temporary shelters were equipped with adequate food, water, sanitation facilities, and bedding to accommodate displaced in case of exigency.

The DC also stressed the importance of seamless coordination among departments and instructed officials to hold regular inter-departmental briefings and share real-time updates on flood risks and response measures. A unified communication protocol was established to streamline information flow during emergencies. He also directed SDMs and departmental officers to conduct on-site inspections of low-lying and flood-prone areas. The health department was tasked with ensuring fully equipped medical teams and ambulances on standby for rapid response with adequate stocks of medicines, first-aid kits, and vaccines to address flood-related health risks, such as waterborne diseases.

Recognising the impact of floods on rural livelihoods, the DC also ordered the animal husbandry and agriculture departments to develop evacuation plans for livestock in flood-prone areas besides ensuring availability of fodder and veterinary support in relief centres.

The DC directed the water supply and sanitation department to coordinate with meteorological agencies for accurate weather forecasts and issue timely alerts to residents in at-risk areas through SMS, radio, and public address systems. The PSPCL was directed to secure power infrastructure against flooding and ensure backup power supplies for critical facilities, such as hospitals and control rooms. The PWD was tasked with assessing and reinforcing bridges and roads to maintain connectivity during floods.

The water supply and sanitation department was ordered to ensure availability of potable water to the residents in the case of floods.