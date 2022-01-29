Ludhiana: Debt-ridden trader ends life, accuses 12 business associates of harassment

A debt-ridden trader ended his life at his house in Basant City, Tharike, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Police have recovered a suicide note, in which the trader accused 12 of his business associates of humiliating and threatening him for money.

The victim, 49, was in the trade of readymade garments. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, he had suffered losses in his business and had failed to clear the payments of his associates.

According to the victim’s family members, the 49-year-old had been under depression for the last few days. On Thursday, he locked himself up in his room and took the extreme step.

His son was the first to discover his lifeless body on Friday morning.

Sub-inspector Gurpreet Singh, the station house officer of Sadar police station, said the matter is being investigated, and action will be taken against those named in the FIR after a thorough probe.