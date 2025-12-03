Ludhiana: Decapitated body of 20-yr-old youth found on railway tracks near Mullanpur

A decapitated body of a 20-year-old daily wage worker was found lying along the railway tracks near Mullanpur railway station on Tuesday morning, police said. According to police, locals spotted the body early on Tuesday and alerted the Mullanpur station master, who then informed Jagraon Railway Police. (HT File)

According to police, locals spotted the body early on Tuesday and alerted the Mullanpur station master, who then informed Jagraon Railway Police. The police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Shammi Kumar, 20, a resident of Mandi Mullanpur.

According to police, preliminary findings indicate the possibility that Kumar was struck by a passing train, though officials have not ruled out foul play. Investigators are working to ascertain whether he died after being hit by a train or was murdered elsewhere and his body later placed on tracks to mislead the probe.

Railway police official Prakash Singh said, “Initial investigation suggests death after being hit by a train. However, we are examining all angles carefully before reaching a conclusion,” he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

Kumar’s family, who are daily wage workers, was devastated upon receiving the news of his death. Neighbours revealed that the family had already suffered a tragedy nearly ten months ago, when Kumar’s elder brother passed away.