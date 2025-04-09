Ludhiana: Democratic Teachers Front to protest on April 16 against new education policies

Intro lead Teacher Unions across the state slam government’s education policies as ‘anti-education’, call for sit-ins Democratic Teachers Front leaders during the state-level conference at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The state-level meeting of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), kicked off at Punjabi Bhawan on Tuesday, with a strong turnout of members from across the state.

In his keynote address, state president Digvijay Pal Sharma called for a continued struggle against the state government’s education policies. He announced that on April 16, protest sit-ins will be held at the district level across Punjab to oppose the government’s ‘anti-people’ policies. He also said that a major protest rally will be held in Ludhiana by the end of May during the upcoming by-elections.

Daljit Singh Samrala, president of DTF, Ludhiana, said that the educational policies introduced by the government were ‘anti-teacher’ and ‘anti-education’

Leaders from allied teacher unions, including Tina from Meritorious Teachers Union, Didar Mudki from SSA-RMSA Union, and Jony Singla from the Computer Teachers Union, also addressed the gathering.

Speakers at the meeting highlighted the participation of the union in the nationwide strike held on February 16, 2024, describing it as a crucial step against unfair salary cuts. They strongly opposed the National Education Policy introduced by the central and state governments. The union members expressed their criticism over outsourcing and contractual hiring systems.

Press secretary Lakhveer Singh Harike while highlighting the difference between public and party organisations, said the public front plays a crucial role in addressing urgent issues while also aligning with the broader goals of the party.

Other issues taken up during the meeting

During the meeting, state secretary Balbir Longowal presented the performance report of the union, highlighting independent and joint efforts made in recent times to resolve teachers’ issues.

DTF’s State Finance Secretary Jaswinder Singh led a discussion on strengthening the organisation at the school, centre, and block levels. He emphasised the need for unity and direction to build a stronger front.

During the event, Resham Singh Bathinda was unanimously elected as the new State Secretary after Balbir Longowal retired from service.

(Later, State Joint President Sukhwinder Sukhi introduced necessary constitutional amendments according to current needs, which were approved by the house- UNSURE-)