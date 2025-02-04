Ludhiana: Devotee drowns during idol immersion in Doraha

A 25-year-old devotee drowned while immersing an idol of Goddess Sarasvati in Sirhind Canal near Doraha on Monday. Two others, who too were swept away by the strong currents, were rescued by bystanders. The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Yadav, a resident of Jugiana.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Yadav, a resident of Jugiana. According to eyewitness Dinesh Ram, he and his family had travelled to Doraha for idol immersion. Five individuals entered the canal for the ritual, but the strong water currents swept three of them away. While locals managed to save two, Sudhir Yadav drowned. His body was later recovered by divers.

Sub-inspector Rao Varinder, Doraha station house officer, confirmed that the police were informed following which cops visited the site to assess the situation.