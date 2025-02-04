Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Devotee drowns during idol immersion in Doraha

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 04, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Five individuals entered the Sirhind Canal, but the strong water currents swept three of them away. While locals managed to save two, Sudhir Yadav drowned. His body was later recovered by divers.

A 25-year-old devotee drowned while immersing an idol of Goddess Sarasvati in Sirhind Canal near Doraha on Monday. Two others, who too were swept away by the strong currents, were rescued by bystanders.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Yadav, a resident of Jugiana.
The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Yadav, a resident of Jugiana.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Yadav, a resident of Jugiana. According to eyewitness Dinesh Ram, he and his family had travelled to Doraha for idol immersion. Five individuals entered the canal for the ritual, but the strong water currents swept three of them away. While locals managed to save two, Sudhir Yadav drowned. His body was later recovered by divers.

Sub-inspector Rao Varinder, Doraha station house officer, confirmed that the police were informed following which cops visited the site to assess the situation.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On