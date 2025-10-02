Ludhiana: Diesel theft at Verka plant caught on camera, probe ordered

A video has surfaced showing diesel being siphoned from a vehicle at the Verka cattle feed plant, raising questions about the plant’s management and internal controls. The incident has prompted an official inquiry, with Milkfed’s managing director assuring strict action against those responsible. A still from the video showing diesel being siphoned from a vehicle at the Verka cattle feed plant in Ludhiana. (HT)

The footage shows a vehicle parked outside a dhaba while two individuals siphon diesel from its tank using a pipe. It quickly went viral on social media, drawing sharp public criticism.

According to sources, the vehicle belongs to Khanna cattle feed plant. The two men were seen filling diesel into a can and fleeing when they realised they were being watched.

Rahul Gupta, managing director of Milkfed, said, “Those responsible will not be spared. A detailed investigation will be conducted and police complaints will be filed against the perpetrators.”

Gurbinder Singh Issru, former director of Verka, described the incident as more than a routine theft and alleged gross managerial negligence. “Internal staff or officials could be complicit. Such thefts appear to have been ongoing for a long period, causing substantial losses to public funds,” he said.

Issru also pointed out that this was not the first irregularity at the Khanna plant, citing past scandals involving jute and bill tampering that were never addressed. He urged the government to replace the current staff with a transparent and honest team to restore public confidence and protect the credibility of the government-run plant.