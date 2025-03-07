Ludhiana: District judo tourney announced, winners to qualify for state championship

The Ludhiana District Judo Association has announced the Ludhiana District Judo Championship, scheduled for Sunday, where young athletes will compete for top honours. Winners from the event will earn a spot in the Junior Punjab State Judo Championship. The tournament aims to promote sports among children and steer them away from drugs by encouraging a disciplined and active lifestyle. (HT File)

The state tourney will be held on March 15 and 16 at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Chairman Balwinder Singh Lailpuri and senior president Avtar Singh Kalsi made the announcement during a meeting at Everest Public Senior Secondary School, Moti Nagar, led by association president Rajinder Sharma. The tournament aims to promote sports among children and steer them away from drugs by encouraging a disciplined and active lifestyle.

To make the championship accessible to all, the association has waived the entry fee, ensuring financial barriers do not hinder participation. The event is open to boys and girls born between 2005 and 2010, with designated weight categories for fair competition.

Interested participants can contact district judo coach Praveen Thakur, along with coordinators Deepika and Preeti, for further details. The initiative is expected to provide young athletes with a platform to showcase their skills and advance to higher levels of competition.