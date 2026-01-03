Ludhiana: District-level review held to examine maternal mortality cases

The district administration on Friday conducted a district-level review meeting to examine maternal deaths reported across Ludhiana with an aim to identify systemic gaps in healthcare delivery and fixing accountability at every level. The meeting in progress in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Chaired by assistant commissioner Dr Pragati Verma, the meeting involved a detailed case-by-case review of maternal mortality incidents to assess whether timely and adequate medical care had been provided and whether the deaths were preventable. The discussions centred on lapses in antenatal care, delayed referrals and shortcomings in emergency response.

The review was attended by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), treating doctors, representatives of private hospitals, senior medical officers (SMOs), district family welfare officer (DFPO) Dr Amanpreet and Shweta Sharma.

Officials scrutinised each case with emphasis on early identification and management of high-risk pregnancies, effectiveness of referral and stabilisation mechanisms and adherence to standard clinical protocols and treatment guidelines. Delays, negligence or gaps—whether at the community, facility or referral level—were flagged and responsibility was fixed wherever deficiencies were found.

Dr Verma directed immediate corrective measures, including strengthening training programmes for frontline health workers, ensuring strict compliance with clinical protocols and improving coordination between public and private healthcare facilities to facilitate timely referrals and treatment.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance approach towards avoidable maternal deaths, she stressed proactive monitoring of high-risk pregnancies. ASHA workers and SMOs were instructed to regularly track vulnerable cases, ensure prompt referrals and intensify awareness drives to promote institutional deliveries, officials said.