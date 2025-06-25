Ludhiana district reports 5 dengue cases, health dept launches weekly drive

With the arrival of monsoon, dengue cases have started surfacing in the district, with five positive cases reported so far, raising early concerns among health officials. The health department has intensified preventive efforts to contain the potential spread of the mosquito-borne disease. (HT Photo)

District epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang said stagnant water during monsoons becomes a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes, the primary carriers of dengue. “Even a spoonful of stagnant water is enough for mosquito larvae to develop,” she said.

Common breeding spots include discarded tyres, flowerpots, open water containers, and coolers.

To tackle the issue, the health department is running a weekly campaign titled ‘Har Shukarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar’, focusing on public awareness and elimination of breeding grounds.

“We urge residents to check their surroundings every Friday and remove any standing water,” Dr Narang said.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh, who was in Ludhiana on Monday, said teams are conducting door-to-door inspections to identify and destroy mosquito breeding sites.

The minister appealed to the public to cooperate fully with health officials and follow preventive measures. “The goal is to reduce dengue cases by 90% this year, after achieving a 50% drop last year,” he said.

Last year, the district reported around 300 dengue cases during the monsoon season.

To prevent the spread of dengue, Dr Narang advised people to regularly clean and empty all containers that collect water, such as birdbaths, vases, pet bowls, and tyres. Water storage units like drums and buckets should be tightly covered. She also recommended the use of mosquito repellents during daytime hours.

Three new Covid cases lodged, tally up to 76

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the tally to 76 so far.

The new cases include three men aged 20,41, and 57. All of them are reported to be either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. Of the total 76 cases reported so far, only 20 are positive at present. While 17 of these are in home isolation, three patients are reported to have been hospitalised, while 53 people have recovered so far.

Three people have died of the new Covid variant so far in Ludhiana.