Ludhiana dominates netball arena at state school games

The 69th State Inter-District School Games 2025 continued in full swing across the district, showcasing the spirit of competition and sportsmanship among young athletes from various corners of the state. The district played host to thrilling matches in kho-kho, netball and chess, drawing participation from hundreds of budding players determined to bring glory to their respective districts. At Sacred Soul Convent School, the Under-19 Boys’ Chess Championship also began, adding another competitive edge to the games. (HT Photo)

At Sacred Soul Convent School, Dhandra, the Under-19 Girls’ Chess Championship concluded on Friday with Patiala district emerging as the champion after a series of intense rounds. Faridkot clinched the runner-up position, while Jalandhar and SAS Nagar (Mohali) secured the third and fourth places, respectively.

Meanwhile, the School of Eminence, Jawahar Nagar, buzzed with excitement as the Under-17 kho-kho matches progressed. The semi-final line-up saw Ludhiana facing Mansa and Sangrur taking on Jalandhar in high-energy encounters. On Saturday, the much-awaited finals took place, where Ludhiana’s team outperformed its opponents to claim the top spot. Sangrur secured second place, while Jalandhar settled for third after a spirited display of teamwork and agility.

Adding to the sports fervour, the Under-19 Netball Championship commenced at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Bhaini Baringa. More than 200 players from 22 districts took part in the tournament, which began with a series of one-sided but action-packed matches. Jalandhar defeated Moga 9–2, while Sangrur dominated Amritsar with an 18–1 victory. Barnala outclassed Fazilka 17–0, and Ludhiana crushed Fatehgarh Sahib 24–1. Mansa overpowered Patiala 23–2, and later secured another win over Bathinda 18–9. Sangrur defeated Tarn Taran 18–7, Barnala triumphed over Rupnagar 13–2, and Ludhiana continued its winning streak by beating Faridkot 13–2.

At Sacred Soul Convent School, the Under-19 Boys’ Chess Championship also began, adding another competitive edge to the games. By the end of the second round, Patiala led the scoreboard, followed by Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, and Mansa in the top five positions.

Ludhiana storms into super league of Junior Punjab Basketball C’ship

The 75th Junior Punjab Basketball Championship for boys and girls continued with excitement on Saturday at Gurusar Sudhar, drawing 22 teams, 11 each in the boys’ and girls’ categories, from across the state.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mullanpur Dakha, Varinder Singh Khosa, attended the occasion as the guest of honour. He encouraged the players to give their best on the court.

The second day featured several closely contested matches. In the boys’ category, Bathinda outplayed Moga 45–26, while Fatehgarh Sahib edged past Gurdaspur 41–39 in a nail-biting encounter. Patiala dominated Jalandhar 48–28, Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) outshone Sangrur 68–45, and the Ludhiana district team registered a 38–25 win over Fatehgarh Sahib.

Among girls, LBA cruised past Sri Muktsar Sahib with a 44–12 victory, Patiala defeated Hoshiarpur 16–8, and Ludhiana district overcame Jalandhar 34–22 in an impressive performance.

As the championship advanced, four teams from each category secured their places in the Super League stage. In the boys’ group, Ludhiana district, LBA, Patiala and Bathinda made the cut, while in the girls’ group, LBA, Ludhiana district, Patiala and Mansa qualified for the next round.